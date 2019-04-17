Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

CSII opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

