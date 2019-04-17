Cardinal Health (CAH) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

