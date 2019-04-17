Card Factory PLC (CARD) to Issue GBX 6.40 Dividend

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CARD stock opened at GBX 200.02 ($2.61) on Wednesday. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.40 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.40 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Card Factory from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday.

Card Factory plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards, primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, prints, produces, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through Card Factory and Getting Personal segments. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, including Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

