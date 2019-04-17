Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Trading Down 6.3%

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.07. 1,136,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 656,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

The firm has a market cap of $767.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $299,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,282.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $306,703.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,067 shares in the company, valued at $460,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $1,211,110. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 305,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 836,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 279,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,055,000 after acquiring an additional 516,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

