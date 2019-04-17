CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,263,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,739,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,765 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,821 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 797 shares of company stock worth $932,483. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,227.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,420.00 price objective (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,349.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

