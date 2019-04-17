Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Eagle has carved out a leading position in the specialty pharma market via its 505(b) (2) strategy. We expect earnings revisions and pipeline readouts to drive EGRX stock going forward. We believe the risk-reward of such items are adequately reflected in the current stock price. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $58.””

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $50.00 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 30,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,249,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock worth $3,752,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after buying an additional 309,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

