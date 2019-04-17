Canada Goose (GOOS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.04.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

