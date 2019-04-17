Canaccord Genuity Trims MAG Silver (MAG) Target Price to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TSE:MAG opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -185.00. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.59.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

