Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

