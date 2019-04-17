Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,101 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1713 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

