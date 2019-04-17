Callaway Golf (ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NYSE:ELY opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 145,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,680 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,394,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 357,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

