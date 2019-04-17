CaliphCoin (CALC) Market Cap Achieves $554.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaliphCoin has a market capitalization of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaliphCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012898 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00045740 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin Profile

CaliphCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliphCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaliphCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaliphCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.