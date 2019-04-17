Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,442.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,772,000 after buying an additional 513,304 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 209.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 167,404 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $98,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $4,992,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,906,370 shares of company stock worth $116,430,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

