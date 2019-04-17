Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $474,000 in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.73.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

