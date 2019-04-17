CacheCoin Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. CacheCoin has a market capitalization of $11,941.00 and $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CacheCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.01520328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00171756 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About CacheCoin

CacheCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc . CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CacheCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CacheCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CacheCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.