Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Ford Motor (F)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4,908.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 230.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,192 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

