Bunzl (BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,401.17 ($31.38).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,246 ($29.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37).

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 25,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,411 ($31.50), for a total value of £624,135.57 ($815,543.67). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.05), for a total transaction of £194,594.40 ($254,272.05).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.