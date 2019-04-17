BUDDY (BUD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

BUDDY (CURRENCY:BUD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. BUDDY has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $31,421.00 worth of BUDDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUDDY has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One BUDDY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.82 or 0.11780716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00043152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025626 BTC.

BUDDY Profile

BUD is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. BUDDY’s total supply is 67,000,000,000 tokens. BUDDY’s official message board is medium.com/@BuddyWorks . The official website for BUDDY is investors.buddy.cloud . The Reddit community for BUDDY is /r/buddyhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUDDY’s official Twitter account is @BuddyGit

Buying and Selling BUDDY

BUDDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUDDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUDDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUDDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

