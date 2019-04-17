BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $40,829.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.31 or 0.11767919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001023 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025753 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,247 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

