BTIM Corp. Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

