BTIM Corp. Buys 22,260 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. owned 0.21% of IPG Photonics worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 251.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 100,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.91.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

