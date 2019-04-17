BTIM Corp. Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned about 0.11% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,918,000 after buying an additional 943,361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,038,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $348,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

MKC stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,600 shares of company stock worth $28,320,076. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

