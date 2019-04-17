BT Group (BT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BT is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in more than 170 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband and internet products and services and converged fixed/mobile products and services. BT consists principally of four lines of business: BT Global Services, BT Retail, BT Wholesale and Openreach. British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BT Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of BT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,974. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.58. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BT Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BT Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BT Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in BT Group by 1,743.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 884,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 836,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

