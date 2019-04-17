BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce $31.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.61 million. BRT Apartments posted sales of $29.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year sales of $128.54 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.60. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

