Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Target Price at $14.50

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.17 and a twelve month high of C$13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.77.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$857.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.761317133962377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -334.88%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.