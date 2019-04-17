Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (STL) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

STL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 3,271,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,865. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.32 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $198,972.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 137.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

