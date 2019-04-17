Brokerages Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 158,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, insider Thomas W. Christensen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

