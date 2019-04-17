Brokerages Set Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Price Target at $50.54

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

MIME stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 495,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,163. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.58, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 130,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $6,276,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,943 shares of company stock valued at $22,812,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mimecast by 1,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 223,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $4,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $40,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

