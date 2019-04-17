Brokerages Set Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) PT at $4.75

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of SID stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 167,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,834. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.