Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Target Price at $13.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 753,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Century Casinos by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 242,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 546,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 204,566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 810,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Century Casinos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $262.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

