Brokerages Set $1.75 Target Price for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO)

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sino-Global Shipping America an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SINO. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Sino-Global Shipping America stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

