Brokerages Expect Limoneira (LMNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Limoneira news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $30,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $43,626.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,444.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $113,205. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 431,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $422.46 million, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division comprised of lemon operations and other agribusiness segments include farming, harvesting, lemon packing, and lemon sales operations.

