Brokerages Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.38). Coherus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.62.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

