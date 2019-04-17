Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.30% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,471,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 1,102,532 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,313,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 960,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 777,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 15,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

