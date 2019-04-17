Brokerages Expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). AquaVenture posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Evan Lovell sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $98,909.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,799.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 129,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,344. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $515.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

