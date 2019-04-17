Brokerages Expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alta Mesa Resources.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on Alta Mesa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.