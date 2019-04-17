Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $541,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,722 shares of company stock worth $6,532,504.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

A traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

