Brokerages Expect Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) will report $770,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advaxis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340,000.00. Advaxis posted sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year sales of $21.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.03 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advaxis.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 101.51% and a negative net margin of 140.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADXS. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Advaxis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,945. The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.95. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 740.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 755,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

