Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Charles Cohen sold 248,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $5,494,705.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $962,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,101 shares of company stock worth $22,946,624. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,584,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,600,000 after buying an additional 490,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,931,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 480,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after purchasing an additional 907,412 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

