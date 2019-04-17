Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post $399.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.60 million and the highest is $424.55 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $360.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $452.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

CODI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $972.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.96. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,734.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 58,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

