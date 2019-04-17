British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Receives GBX 3,748.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,748.46 ($48.98).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,210 ($41.94) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,194 ($41.74), for a total transaction of £26,350.50 ($34,431.60). Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

Shares of BATS traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,127 ($40.86). 2,568,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.