Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.68% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,382 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,373,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,267,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,443 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.23 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 141.96% and a net margin of 14.69%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director John Paulson bought 14,790,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,321,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 3,993 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $53,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,792,535 shares of company stock worth $317,725,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

