Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Bank of America downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $53,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 14,790,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $206,321,030.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,792,535 shares of company stock worth $317,725,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 370,252 shares of the stock traded hands. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 141.96% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

