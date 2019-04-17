Breakout Hits Market Cap of $239,962.00 (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Breakout has a total market cap of $239,962.00 and $12,989.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Breakout coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Breakout has traded down 64.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout Profile

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com . Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

