Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.37-1.47 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.37-1.47 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.