BP (BP) Downgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $44.65 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of BP opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in BP by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,939,000 after buying an additional 4,797,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,395,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $394,191,000 after buying an additional 152,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,320,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BP by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after buying an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,862,000 after buying an additional 422,915 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

