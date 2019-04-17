Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) CEO Sells $588,714.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 15th, Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,839.79. The stock had a trading volume of 315,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,933. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 11,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,121.68.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

