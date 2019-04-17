Boeing (BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of BA opened at $381.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.47.
In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
