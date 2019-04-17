Boeing (BA) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s score:

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $381.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.47.

In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/boeing-ba-earning-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.