Bodycote PLC (BOY) Increases Dividend to GBX 33.20 Per Share

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.20 ($0.43) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

BOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bodycote to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 715 ($9.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920.71 ($12.03).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

