Bodycote (BOY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bodycote to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 715 ($9.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920.71 ($12.03).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 906 ($11.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.